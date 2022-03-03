Weekly COVID-19 hospitalizations, high-risk case rate increase in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reports an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations and the high-risk case rate over the past week.
WECHU released its weekly epidemiologic update on Thursday.
Here are the data highlights (week of Feb. 21 - 27, 2022):
- The high-risk case rate is 130.3 cases per 100,000 population, an increase of 3.1 per cent compared to the previous week.
- Percent positivity increased by 0.6 percentage points from 13.0 per cent (Feb. 13 - 19, 2022) to 13.6 per cent (Feb. 20 - 26, 2022).
- Number of in-patient admissions increased for Windsor-Essex during this week, whereas a decline was observed across Ontario.
- Wastewater viral signals for the current week showed an initial decline followed by a slight increase towards the end of the week.
- Three deaths were reported this week compared to two deaths reported during the previous week.
- Seven outbreaks were declared during this week, which is similar to the number of outbreaks declared during the previous week
- Windsor-Essex County has an overall third dose coverage rate of 49.7 per cent for residents 12 years and older.
- Local residents 12 to 17 year olds have the lowest third dose coverage rate (6.6per cent), whereas the 80+ age group has the highest coverage rate (83.2per cent).