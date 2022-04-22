Weekly high-risk COVID-19 case rate increases, hospitalizations remain unchanged: WECHU
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says the weekly high-risk COVID-19 case rate continues to increase, but the hospitalizations remain unchanged.
WECHU released the weekly epidemiological report on Thursday.
Data Highlights (week of April 11 - 17, 2022)
- The weekly high-risk case rate is 201.1 cases per 100,000 population, an increase of 6.7 per cent compared to the previous week.
- Percent positivity increased by 1.4 percentage points from 20.5 pre cent (April 3 - 9, 2022) to 21.9 per cent (April 10 - 16, 2022).
- Weekly percent positivity at long term care homes increased for Windsor-Essex County.
- Number of in-patient hospitalizations remained unchanged for Windsor-Essex County but increased in Ontario.
- Wastewater viral signals for April 11 - 17, 2022 continued to increase from last week.
- One death was reported this week (April 11 - 17, 2022), which is lower than three deaths reported during the previous week (April 4 - 10, 2022).
- Seven outbreaks were declared during the current week (April 11 – 17, 2022) compared to ten outbreaks declared during the previous week (April 4 – 10, 2022).
- Windsor-Essex County has an overall third dose coverage rate of 51.3 per cent for residents 12 years and older.
- Local residents 12 to 17 year olds have the lowest third dose coverage rate (10.5%), whereas the 80+ age group has the highest coverage rate (87.0%).