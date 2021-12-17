Weeks-long residential parking ban to start on Monday, city says

Edmonton's residential parking ban will take effect at 7 a.m. on Monday.

Phase 2 of the parking ban will start after the first phase on main roads, which was extended on Thursday, is complete.

“Crews are nearly complete with the Phase 1 parking ban routes and are estimated to finish on Monday morning and then they will be entering residential areas,” said Andrew Grant, the city's general supervisor of Infrastructure Field Operations, Parks and Roads Services.

The city extended Phase 1 on Thursday after bylaw officers issued nearly 200 tickets in less than 48 hours.

Under the first phase of parking bans, crews clear arterial and collector roads, including neighbourhoods with seasonal parking signs, bus routes and business improvement areas.

In Phase 2, crews will clear residential and industrial roads. Drivers can park in their driveway, a parking space, on a neighbour's property with permission, or on any road cleared during Phase 1 where parking is normally allowed.

The residential parking ban will last four to five weeks, but the city said it will impact each community for about 72 hours at a time.

"This is a longer period of time, as crews will be taking snowpack down to bare pavement," the city said.

"Crews will be using sand/chip mix in intersections once the area has been bladed in an effort to mitigate slippery conditions. To ensure safe access, crews will remove windrows from driveways and pedestrian crossings."

Crews will work from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Drivers who leave their vehicles on prohibited routes could be ticketed, the city said.

The City of Edmonton has an interactive map residents can access to see where crews will be operating.

Parking will be available on residential roads that have been cleared.