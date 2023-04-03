'Weird and wonderful': Punk Rock Flea Market comes to Winnipeg

Winnipeg's punk rockers channelling their inner DIY spirit came out in droves over the weekend for a first-of-its-kind craft market.

The line of people trying to get into Winnipeg's first Punk Rock Flea Market stretched down the block from the Valour Community Club on Sunday.

"This is a curated craft market filled with all kinds of weird and wonderful makers that haven't had exposure in a lot of other markets before," Em Curry, the founder of the market, told CTV News Winnipeg.

Curry said they had been to a lot of different craft markets, but wasn't really finding anything that caught their eye. The idea for the market came to them after visiting some other punk rock flea markets in other cities.

"I thought, 'You know what, this is a perfect fit for Winnipeg. Let's do it,'" Curry said, adding punk rock has been a part of their life since they were 13 years old.

The market brought together punk rock DIY makers in Winnipeg and Manitoba, putting a spotlight on underground art and alternative fashion.

Curry said Manitoba Harm Reduction was also at the market doing harm reduction training and handing out free naloxone kits.

Curry said as of Sunday afternoon the market had sold more than 500 tickets, with more people waiting at the door to get in. They estimate around 1,200 people attended the market throughout the day on Sunday.

"It's been like mind blowing. The community has absolutely come out to support local makers," they said. "It's so exciting. I can't believe it."

Curry hopes to hold another Punk Rock Flea Market again in the fall.