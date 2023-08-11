Welcome back Zeddy! Zellers returns to Windsor, Ont.
A pop-up store opened Friday inside Hudson’s Bay at Devonshire Mall.
21 new locations opened Aug. 11 across Canada.
“Pop-ups are a key ingredient in our expansion strategy, allowing us to explore and test in new markets, gather valuable customer insights, and fine-tune our offering before establishing larger format store locations,” said Sophia Hwang-Judiesch, president of Hudson’s Bay.
She added, “Our customers are very much part of our growth process, and together we will shape the future of Zellers, building a shopping experience that truly connects with communities across Canada.”
According to the company, the Windsor location is between 1,000 and 2,800 sq. ft.
Windsor shopper Lori Jacobs went to the pop-up with her sister Lisa Hicks Friday.
“I was hoping it would have been a little bit bigger, a little bit more,” said Jacobs. “But I was hoping there would have a little bit more people up here because I was hoping they would bring it [a full store] back.”
“I dressed my two daughters in Zellers clothing and they just loved it,” said Hicks. “They loved Zeddy and I just loved the restaurant. “
Zellers stores closed in Windsor and Tecumseh in 2013.
-
Here's how much it costs to rent an apartment in Ottawa this summerThe cost to rent an apartment in Ottawa dropped slightly this summer, with one-bedroom apartments now renting below $2,000 a month.
-
Cyclists plan 'Critical Mass Ride' as debate continues over Queen Elizabeth Driveway active transportationCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the data available from the National Capital Commission and the city of Ottawa on the number of people using the Queen Elizabeth Driveway for active transportation this summer.
-
Riders routed by Montreal; record falls to 4-5The Saskatchewan Roughriders fell 41-12 on Friday night to the Montreal Alouettes. The team's offence was never able to find it's footing after losing their starting quarterback, Mason Fine, to injury early on.
-
Kylington opens up about mental health strugglesCalgary Flame Oliver Kylington spoke to the Swedish media earlier this week about the struggles he endured with his mental health this past season.
-
'This is not an event place': Volleyball players frustrated by trash at English Bay BeachVolleyball players used a pair of signs to express their displeasure with trash left behind at English Bay Beach after major events like fireworks Friday.
-
Cougar warning issued at Camp Chief HectorA cougar was spotted this week at Camp Chief Hector.
-
'The culture is aloha': Metro Vancouver businesses support Maui relief effortsIn response to the deadly wildfires in Hawaii, local businesses are stepping up to support relief efforts.
-
17 drug poisonings, 4 suspected drug-related deaths in 2 weeks: WDGPHWellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is issuing a warning to the public after 17 drug poisonings in the region in the last two weeks.
-
Man seriously injured after being shot in city's Rockcliffe-Smythe areaA man has been seriously injured in a shooting in Toronto’s Rockcliffe-Smythe neighbourhood.