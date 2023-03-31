Volunteer firefighter rushes to save neighbour after fire breaks out in basement

A volunteer firefighter rushed to help his neighbour when a fire broke out in the basement of a Penetanguishene home.

Emergency crews arrived at the house on Wright Street late Friday morning to find the basement blaze had broken through to the main floor and caused considerable damage.

Fortunately, the person who escaped the fire didn't require hospitalization after being checked by paramedics at the scene.

Officials say welding activities in the basement caused the fire, which has been deemed accidental.

The house is surrounded by yellow caution tape because it will need to be assessed by the building inspector before a damage estimate is provided.