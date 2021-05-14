Well above normal conditions in Calgary through the weekend
Yesterday's instability rattling through qualifies as "growing pains" for us.
Our forecast for the next few days is going to sidle back under a high pressure ridge, opening to warm, sunny days through the weekend, with enough westerly wind aloft to spike our highs to the mid-20s!
That's our warming trifecta; high pressure, which breaks into sun, with westerly wind. Push all of that together and give it some staying power, and we see temperatures push within a few degrees of record-breaking territory.
Central Alberta will continue to face some instability for a couple of days; that's especially present along the jet, where temperatures will be rapidly shifting within a 100 km north-to-south span. That'll lead them to showers and thundershowers.
For campers: be aware that overnight lows will still take a dip toward the freezing marker in higher elevations! Otherwise, we're in for some lovely temperatures for a few days.
Your five-day forecast:
Today:
- Mainly sunny, evening shower potential (it's weak)
- Daytime high: 19 C
- Evening: another chance of weak showers, low 8 C
Saturday:
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 21 C
- Evening: mainly clear, low 9 C
Sunday:
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 24 C
- Evening: mainly clear, low 10 C
Monday:
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 25 C
- Evening: mainly clear, low 9 C
Tuesday:
- Some cloud
- Daytime high: 22 C
- Evening: mainly clear, low 10 C
Our weather photos are from David, who caught this bluebird in Priddis:
And then, Marcus framed up the city beautifully!
You can submit your weather photos here, or email me: Kevin Stanfield , OR you can just tweet at me!