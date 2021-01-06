We have reason to celebrate so far in 2021, as temperatures have been well-above seasonal averages, and that’s set to continue through the work week.

Wednesday’s daytime high will flirt with the freezing point, and there’s plenty of sunshine to go with it. That’s no doubt welcome news for those getting ready for Orthodox Christmas. Thursday will see a daytime high of -3, though it’ll drop down to close to -20 at night.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly Sunny

High: -1

Evening: -7

Thursday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -17

Afternoon High: -3

Friday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -8