Well-being check by police finds victim being held by three people in Wawa

A wellness check on a person living on Churchill Avenue in Wawa last month led to the discovery that the victim was being forcibly confined in their home by three people.

Ontario Provincial Police discovered the scene when they arrived at the resident at 8:12 p.m. July 18.

"The individual was located by police and found to be in distress," the OPP said in a news release Friday.

All are charged with forcible confinement and extortion. Two are also charged with assault uttering death threats.

The 60-year-old suspect was released from custody with a court date of Sept. 12 in Wawa. The other two are in jail awaiting a bail hearing.