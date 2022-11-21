Well-being check leads to arrest of Brandon theft suspect: police

The Brandon Police Service arrested a suspect in a theft investigation while conducting a well-being check on a child last week.

The arrest took place on Thursday, when officers went to a Brandon home to help CFS check on the well-being of a nine-year-old.

Police note that a 41-year-old man ran from the home with the child to avoid meeting with officers.

The police’s service dog unit tracked the man and the child to a business in the 900 block of 18th Street N.

Officers found the man and child inside the business and arrested the man, who was also a suspect in a previous theft investigation.

The suspect was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in January for obstructing a peace officer and theft under $5,000.

The child, who was not physically hurt, met with CFS representatives.