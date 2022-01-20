Well into the positives for Calgary today

We're entering a wave of high pressure, which builds up with some minor instability tomorrow. What we can expect today are gusts aimed at the 40-50 km/h range from the west. At the time of this writing, the temperature is already 4 C and gusts are in the 30s.

Tomorrow, this weak trough will swing by. While precipitation is quite likely, it'll be moving primarily to the east of us. The biggest local effect is a high near the freezing mark, which still qualifies us for an above-normal day.

After this, the real high pressure moves in, and our temps rocket upward for the weekend under ongoing benign conditions. I shouldn't be exclusionary beyond the weekend – this coming temperature trend of 'above seasonal' is liable to stick around for a while.

If I've written it out once, I've done so a hundred times: a short weather article is a good weather article!

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:

Thursday

Mainly cloudy, breezy

Daytime high 7 C

Evening: cloudy, slight flurry risk, low -2 C

Friday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high 0 C

Evening: cloudy, slight flurry risk, low -2 C

Saturday

Mainly cloudy

Daytime high 7 C

Evening: some cloud, low -5 C

Sunday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high 8 C

Evening: some cloud, low 0 C

Monday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high 3 C

Evening: some cloud, low 0 C

Thanks to Mike in Red Deer for the sun dog photo!

You can submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over! We're also freshly minted on Instagram: @CTVCalgaryWeather