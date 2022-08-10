Well-known Brampton, Ont. real estate agent, media personality savagely attacked outside home

Graphic content warning: This story contains details readers may find disturbing.

A well-known real estate agent and media personality in Brampton, Ont. was viciously attacked in broad daylight in his own driveway by three men, two of whom appeared to be wielding an axe and a machete.

Peel police said it happened at around 8:15 a.m. on Aug. 4 in the area of Hurontario Street and Mayfield Road.

In video obtained by CTV News Toronto, the victim, who has been identified by family as Joti Singh Mann, is seen approaching his white Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. As he is getting settled in the driver’s seat, he is approached by an axe-wielding suspect and slams the door shut.

Video shows the suspect swinging his weapon in full force at the driver-side window—breaking the glass on impact and removing the window completely on the second swing.

As Singh Mann opens the door, two other suspects enter the frame, one of whom is armed with what appears to be a machete.

The three men, dressed in black and wearing masks, are seen savagely attacking the man while they pull him out of his vehicle.

Mann attempts to escape his attackers by running behind the vehicle, where he is caught and attacked for another 30 seconds before a woman, who has since been identified by CP24 as Mann’s mother, exits the home to intervene.

Once the suspects flee, Mann’s mother can be seen running to her son, who is not seen for the remainder of the video.

Emergency crews were called to the scene shortly after the incident. Peel police could not speak to the extent of Mann’s injuries, but said he is currently in stable condition.

Mann is a well-known real estate agent in Brampton and frequently appears on his own podcast in which he discusses ongoing issues in India.

Speaking to CP24, Brampton Councillor Gurpreet Singh Dhillon said he has visited Mann in hospital and that his injuries include an amputated big toe, the loss of mobility in one of his hands, and that he has received upwards of 25 stitches.

“A lot of people are questioning the safety in this city,” Singh Dhillon told CP24, adding that this is the third attack on a Punjabi media personality in Brampton in the last year. In fact, Mann’s mother told CP24 that her son had received a threat while he was recording a recent episode of his podcast.

“A lot of people are also questioning the freedom of the media to report and do their commentary. So we’re looking forward to getting more information from police as they do their investigation.”

Investigators tell CTV News Toronto that the incident was targeted and not related to a carjacking, but that the motive behind the attack is not known at this time.

No arrests have been made.

‘THIS WAS CLEARLY ATTEMPTED MURDER’: BRAMPTON MAYOR

In an interview with CP24 Wednesday afternoon, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown praised Mann’s mother’s bravery while condemning the attack in the strongest terms.

“The courage of the mother to face these criminals—this was clearly attempted murder,” Brown said.

“She showed incredible courage and her heroic actions probably saved her son’s life."

Brown said he is in communication with Peel police and that they have “very strong leads” on the suspects involved.

In the meantime, Brown underscored freedom of the press and reiterated that no one should feel intimidated for sharing their ideas.

“Whatever topics this podcaster was speaking about, the notion that someone could try through violence to silence them is criminal behavior that can never be tolerated,” Brown said.