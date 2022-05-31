Well-known furniture store in downtown Sudbury rebrands

Formally known as Teak Furniture, the furniture store has been a fixture in downtown Sudbury for five decades. But the owners recently decided it was time to expand and rebrand.

Enter Robi’s Legacy Furnishings.

“Teak to me was back in the '70s and '80s and it’s just had its time," said owner Gary Robicheau.

"Robi’s seems to click with it. I have my daughters working at the store and it’s a legacy.”

Robicheau started working at the store in 1980, when he made deliveries to customers. He became owner in 1988 and this year, he decided to expand.

“We’re expanding our Palliser showroom. I have a gallery coming in, it’s quite exciting," he said.

"New concept that we will probably be using in a couple months. The renovations are on as we speak. We’re going to be selling couches, chairs, bedroom sets, dining, all-occasion furniture.”

Celina Robicheau and her sister Kristina both work at the store. For five years, Celina has been doing bookkeeping, sales and helping customers when needed

She said it’s a very family-oriented business.

“It’s really fun honestly, going into work every day," Celina said.

"You want to make sure that you’re having fun with it and I enjoy hanging out with my sister. We do have fun together, moving around furniture and things like that. I’m just lucky to have this as my everyday job."

Customers said there’s a reason why they keep coming back.

“I love the location," said customer Marcene Elsasser.

"The variety is great, lots of new things. It’s great that they’ve had loyal customers and able to stay open (this long) and I love seeing that businesses can thrive downtown."

The new signage will be going up later this week.