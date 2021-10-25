Well-known rescued Windsor dog 'Justice' dies
The dog at the centre of an animal abuse case in Windsor over five years ago has passed away.
The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society announced the passing of “Justice” in a social media post on Monday.
“We are heartbroken to share that Justice, the tiny dog whose story brought our community together to advocate for better laws for animals, crossed the Rainbow Bridge yesterday,” said the Facebook post.
The shelter said he had his family by his side when he died at 11 years old, following a brief illness.
The small dog, who was later named Justice, was left in a field near Walker Road on Dec. 15, 2015, with his muzzle, neck and paws tightly bound with tape.
After a lengthy recovery, the humane society helped Justice find a forever home.
On Feb.1, 2016, Michael Hill of Amherstburg was sentenced to two years in jail after pleading guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to an animal in court.
Before his sentencing, Hill had been held without bail for nearly two months, and animal rights activists seeking 'Justice for Justice' made their presence felt at several of his court appearances.
-
30 new COVID-19 cases, two new community outbreaks declared in Windsor-EssexThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 30 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Tuesday.
-
Nova Scotia man wanted on provincewide warrant: RCMPWest Hants RCMP Detachment has obtained a warrant for the arrest of a man charged with offences in connection to an incident that occurred on Sept. 20, 2020 in Upper Vaughan, N.S.
-
Facebook froze as anti-vaccine comments swarmed usersWhen a Facebook researcher suggested disabling comments on vaccine posts in March until the platform could do a better job of tackling anti-vaccine messages lurking in them, that proposal was ignored.
-
Southern Manitoba residents celebrating relaxed restrictions for certain communitiesManitoba's current public health orders are being extended for another three weeks, but starting Tuesday restrictions are relaxing for six municipalities in southern Manitoba, which has residents excited for the change
-
4 to 6 cm of snow to fall on Calgary Friday?A warm week in Calgary ahead of Friday's flurries.
-
Why aren't COVID-19 vaccinations required for Ottawa police officers?Unlike federal government and city workers, who could lose their jobs if they aren’t vaccinated, Ottawa police officers can continue working without getting their shots.
-
Guelph man arrested for swinging hockey stick at employee in store he's banned from: policeGuelph police have arrested a man they say went to a store he is banned from and swung a hockey stick at an employee.
-
Edmonton weather for Oct. 26: A few more warm ones, then a slideTemperatures will top out in double-digits for two more days (maybe...MAYBE three) and then a cooler air mass will take over.
-
Chatham man charged after allegedly harassing ex-girlfriend on FacebookA 41-year-old Chatham man is facing charges for allegedly harassing his ex-girlfriend via Facebook.