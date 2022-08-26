Well-known Sudbury veterinarian retires after 46 years

After 46 years of caring for animals, Sheena McKeegan, owner of Nor-Ont Veterinarian Hospital in Sudbury, has retired.

McKeegan not only celebrated her 75th birthday throughout the day on Friday, but also the official closing of her clinic.

She said she has mixed feelings about this chapter of her life coming to an end, especially saying goodbye to her 4,000 clients and their pets.

“It’s a total change in my life. I’ve been involved with doing this for 50 years, four years of school and 46 years working,” said McKeegan.

“So, yeah, I’m happy for me but sad that I’m not going to be able to look after my clients any more. I think I’m one of the luckiest people in the world because I loved my job.”

Tammy Beilhartz has worked as a vet tech at McKeegan's clinic for 22 years. Beilhartz said she is sad that this day has finally come.

“We’ve met fabulous people, we have fabulous clients, I’m going to miss them dearly," she said.

"We’re all family here so it’s going to be hard. Dr. McKeegan has taught me so much. I’ve learned a lot here and I’m going to miss it.”

Long-time friend and client Lorrie-Ann MacDonald said she met McKeegan 46 years ago when she first moved to Sudbury, and they’ve been good friends ever since.

“I picked her up at the bus station, she came to work for the vet that I was working for at the time," MacDonald said.

"I almost called her an old school veterinarian because she always knew how to really treat animals, where I find a lot of vets just don’t know how to do that anymore … they order a whole battery of tests before thinking their way through it. She would just know."

“I’ve always had the utmost respect for her as a veterinarian and as a friend, love her, don’t get me going,” she added.

In 1979, McKeegan bought the veterinarian clinic located in Chelmsford, and has seen a lot of change over the past four decades.

“Now we have a lot more specialists and emergency clinics. The animals are more part of the family. There’s a lot more care given,” said McKeegan.

“When we started, it was mainly just vaccines or spay and neuter and now people treat those exotic diseases, too."

McKeegan plans to spend time with her friends, family, and dogs and said she will also be planning some trips in the near future.