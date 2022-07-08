Welland man charged with impaired driving in connection to fatal Cambridge crash

Waterloo regional police have charged a 21-year-old Welland man with impaired driving in connection to a May 12 crash in Cambridge that killed two people.

Police say the 21-year-old man was driving a Hyundai north on Hespeler Road when it collided with the side of a Toyota that was travelling south on Hespeler near Sheldon Drive. The Toyota rolled over. Its driver, 51-year-old Randy Turenne, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In June Turenne’s widow, Kim Turenne, told CTV News about her search to find her late husband’s wedding ring, which is believed to have been lost in the crash. https://kitchener.ctvnews.ca/searching-for-randy-s-ring-family-looks-for-wedding-band-lost-in-fatal-cambridge-crash-1.5938810

The passenger of the Hyundai, a 30-year-old man from Pickering was also killed. The 21-year-old driver was taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries.

On Friday, police announced he has been charged with 14 Criminal Code and Highway Traffic Act related offences including:

Two counts of dangerous driving causing death

Two counts of impaired operation causing death

Impaired operation - Blood Alcohol Concentration above 80 mg

He’s scheduled to appear in court later this month.