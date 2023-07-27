Wellesley crash sends 7 to hospital, 1 by air ambulance

Waterloo regional police say seven people have been transported to hospital, including one person by air ambulance to an out of region hospital, following a multi-vehicle crash.

Police said the crash involving two vehicles occurred around 1:50 p.m. at the intersection of Manser Road and Streicher Line.

“Through investigation, it was determined that a vehicle travelling east on Streicher Line collided with a vehicle travelling north on Manser Road,” police said in a news release sent Friday morning.

The force of the impact caused both vehicles to leave the roadway and rollover, police said.

The road was closed for several hours as police examined the scene. The road reopened at around 8 p.m. on Thursday.

“We've spoken to some witnesses but if there are other witnesses that we need to speak to we'd appreciate if they called in to our traffic service,” said Waterloo regional police Sgt. Byron Harding said on Thursday.

Police said the victims included six adults and a young boy.

Injuries are described as serious or critical, but none are life-threatening.

Three of the victims were travelling in the minivan, while the other four were in the second vehicle.

A dog was also involved.

Police said it was taken to local shelter, but is not believed to be hurt.

Officials don't believe speed or impairment is a factor in the crash.

Harding said officials are investigating into the whether the stop sign on Manser Road was adhered to.

“We’re still looking into figuring out exactly what caused the collision, and the impact itself is still under investigation,” Harding said.

He added that all the occupant’s needed assistance being removed from the vehicles.

“Even though the roads are clear and dry and the weather is nice and sunny, we need to pay attention, make sure we’re driving safety and adhering to all traffic management,” said Harding.

Charges are pending and will be laid at a later date if deemed necessary, Harding said.

COLLISION INVESTIGATION:



On scene of a collision at the intersection of Manser Road and Streicher Line in Wellesley Township.



Manser Road and Streicher Line is closed in both directions. Expect delays in the area.



More information to be provide when available. pic.twitter.com/LB4TTxauN6