Wellesley man charged following firearm investigation, 2 BB guns seized
A 20-year-old man has been charged with several offences following a firearms investigation in Kitchener.
According to a media release issued by Waterloo regional police, officers responded to the area of Stirling Avenue and Charles Street East around 2:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of someone making threats involving a firearm.
Upon arrival, police seized two BB guns and said the victim sustained minor physical injuries as a result of the incident.
A 20-year-old man from Wellesley Township was arrested and was charged with several offences, including:
• Assault with a weapon
• Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
• Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm
• Pointing a firearm
• Forcible confinement
• Failure to comply with a judicial release order
Police said the victim and accused are known to each other and they believe this was a targeted incident.
