Wellesley Township residents outraged over 14 per cent tax increase

A community outcry over a 14 per cent tax hike in Wellesley Township was the focus of a town hall meeting Wednesday night.

Many took issue with the fact that about half of that increase is debt the township is taking on for the construction of a $27-million recreation complex.

“You shouldn’t have put us in this position. I’m concerned that this council, and the council ahead of it, went ahead and built a facility that you couldn’t afford,” said Denise Sutherland, a resident of the township.

“How do you spend $27-million on a capital project with no projections of forward revenue or expenses? Do you feel that’s an appropriate or responsible use of taxpayer money?” questioned John Rose, another area resident.

Several people showed up to the Linwood Community Centre to have their say. Many, not pleased with their elected officials.

“Shock and disgust,” said resident John Dietrich. “Fourteen per cent is unacceptable… And especially when seven per cent of it, in my opinion, is a luxury. That doesn’t touch the necessities of infrastructure.”

“Fourteen per cent has woken up a lot of slumbering people and I think as you saw tonight, this is a fantastic turnout and there’s a lot of people upset and I think it’s growing,” said Rose. “I think the community is going to be holding council and staff accountable going forward.”

The mayor acknowledged council got an earful and recognized the frustration being expressed in the room.

“It was a difficult evening, no question about it,” said Wellesley Mayor Joe Nowak. “I think we recognize the anxiety and concern from a lot of individuals. Nobody’s really happy with the tax increase. We understand that and they brought that frustration our tonight, and it was obviously. So we’ve learned something from to and we’re going to take what we’ve learned and see what we can do to make things better.”

Nowak added that contractors have assured them that rec complex is coming in on budget and they’re hopeful the ice surfaces will be ready for use by this fall.