Wellesley Township youth arrested in connection to child pornography investigation: WRPS


image.jpg

Waterloo regional police say a youth was arrested in connection to a child pornography investigation.

According to police, the investigation was launched this month and involved the online sharing of child pornography.

A male-youth from Wellesley Township was arrested on Sept. 14.

The youth was charged with making available child pornography and possession of child pornography. He was held for a bail hearing.

