Wellington County ending state of emergency on March 1
Wellington County plans to remove its state of emergency on March 1.
A news release from county officials said they made the decision after consultation with Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health.
Wellington County declared the state of emergency back on March 23, 2020 in response to COVID-19. It allows Warden Kelly Linton authority to “take actions and make orders he considers to be necessary to protect the health, safety, property and welfare of county residents.”
“After nearly two years of a global pandemic, it is time to start returning to normal life,” Linton said in the release. “As key public health system indicators are continuing to improve, there is no longer a need for our local state of emergency. This positive progress is the direct result of the majority of our residents acting responsibly by getting vaccinated and following basic public health guidelines. I continue to encourage each and every one of you to get vaccinated so that as a community we can protect the gains we have made.”
The City of Guelph and Dufferin County will also end their states of emergency on March 1, the release from Wellington County said.
-
Ukrainian Manitobans brace for worst as Russian troops move into eastern UkraineUkrainian Manitobans are bracing for the worst after Russian troops were ordered into two rebel-held regions in eastern Ukraine.
-
St. Clair College 'Polar Plunge' gets participants out in the snowThe annual Polar Plunge at St. Clair College had a different look this year.
-
Heart Month: Many Canadians with heart disease don't even know itExperts say there are still a lot of Canadians out there living with hypertension who may not even they're living with heart disease.
-
Rising cost of groceries leads to changes in Canadian shopping habits: SurveyPrices at grocery stores have gone up in Canada, and it's a change that hasn't gone unnoticed.
-
Edmonton hospital hoping to cash in on charity cryptoThe Glenrose Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation (GRHF) is adding cryptocurrency to its donations roster.
-
Teenager arrested after 2 injured in reported stabbing at Surrey, B.C., schoolA teenager has been arrested following a reported stabbing on the grounds of Surrey's Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary that left two people injured Tuesday afternoon.
-
60 assaults reported in a single weekend in Vancouver, many of which were stranger attacksPolice in Vancouver are investigating dozens of assaults reported in a single weekend in the city.
-
Air ambulance transports 18-year-old to hospital following Lake Louise incidentAn 18-year-old man was flown to Calgary following an incident at Lake Louise Ski Resort.
-
Windsor’s recreation and culture programming grows as province moves to next reopening phaseThe City of Windsor’s says its recreation and culture openings continue to grow as the province moves to the next phase of reopening.