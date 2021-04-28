Wellington County OPP apprehend second break-and-enter suspect

Wellington County OPP have found and arrested the second suspect hours after a reported, early morning break and enter.

Police were first called to the break and enter in progress at a vacant residence on Highway 7 near Jones Baseline in Guelph around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.

It was reported that two males were inside the residence and one was armed with a handgun.

Guelph police confirm they were helping OPP with the road closure in the area as the investigation was being conducted. Part of Hwy. 7 was closed around 4 a.m. but reopened around 6:30 a.m.

OPP initially reported that one suspect was in custody while another was still at large and may be armed with a handgun.

Provincial police issued a release at 10:20 a.m. stating that, with the help of Guelph and Halton police, they were able to find the second suspect. The firearm in question has not been located.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact Wellington County OPP.