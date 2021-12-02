Wellington County OPP investigating threats directed at Fergus high school
Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating threats on social media directed at staff and students at Centre Wellington District High School (CWDHS) in Fergus.
In a notice posted on the Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) website Wednesday night, the board says it was made aware of a concerning message regarding CWDHS.
The board says they have notified police, and both sides are actively investigating.
The UGDSB’s crisis response team are at the school, along with police, to provide support.
“We will continue to share details as we can. Please know that we take every situation regarding the safety of staff and students very seriously,” the notice reads in part.
OPP say there is an increased police presence in the area as they investigate.
#WellingtonOPP is currently investigating threats on social media directed at staff and students at CWDHS in Fergus. Increased police presence in area. Investigation ongoing. Call OPP with info 1-888-310-1122 or @CSGWtips. ^cr pic.twitter.com/DL6j9CzeEY— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) December 2, 2021
-
'COVID is a huge vacuum': Opioid epidemic taking backseat as COVID-19 response puts strain on WECHU resourcesAs case counts go up in Windsor-Essex, priorities at the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit are shifting to manage the situation, a problem which leadership says is happening at the cost of other important public health issues.
-
The Christmas Express rolling again this holiday season in Duncan, B.C.After a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the BC Forest Discovery Centre in Duncan, B.C. is set to welcome guests onboard its Christmas Express once again.
-
Stoney Nakoda language being preserved through new educational resourcePreserving the Stoney Nakoda language is the purpose behind a new resource created by the Stoney Education Authority (SEA) with support from The Language Conservancy.
-
Smiths Falls woman dies after falling off moving vehicle in Leeds CountyOntario Provincial Police were called to an incident on the 1000 Islands Parkway just after 3 p.m. Wednesday.
-
Toronto mother starts company that sells toys for significantly less than retail priceOde to Toy aims to support Toronto parents while reducing waste and over-consumerism by selling preloved toys at significantly lowered prices.
-
Edmonton Reuse Centre reopening in January 2022For the first time since March 2020, the Reuse Centre will reopen in January to help Edmontonians divert items from the landfill.
-
B.C. government monitoring deer for COVID-19 virus after 3 infected in QuebecBritish Columbia's Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resources is monitoring the province's deer population for the presence of the virus that causes COVID-19, but says no virus has been detected so far.
-
Toronto couple hit with $20,000 damage bill after appliance delivery goes wrongWhen Joseph Leung needed to replace his washer and dryer, he had no idea it would end up costing him more than $20,000 and causing him more than six months of stress.
-
Waterloo Region to administer boosters to 50+ age group starting Dec. 13The Region of Waterloo announced it will be ready to administer third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to residents who are 50 years of age and older starting Dec. 13.