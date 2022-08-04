Wellington County waives disposal fees for tree debris after storm

Wellington County residents can drop off downed trees, branches and brush free of charge at several waste facilities until end of day Saturday.

A major storm Wednesday evening knocked out power in Elora and surrounding areas.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, Hydro One’s outage map showed around 600 customers in the area still without power.

The Elora Gorge Conservation Area is also closed until further notice as crews cleanup damaged trees at the site.

The county says storm-related tree debris can be dropped off at the following waste facilities:

Aberfoyle

Belwood

Harriston

Riverstown

The county says branches must not exceed 6 ft in length.