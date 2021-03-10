Public health officials in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph have opened COVID-19 vaccine pre-registrations to eligible people in Phase Two.

Those eligible in Phase One can still pre-register, but officials have now opened up booking to those in the next phase, as well.

Phase Two includes adults between 60 and 79 as well as staff at congregate settings, residents of those settings and their primary caregivers.

Individuals with select health conditions are also eligible, as are essential caregivers with the highest-risk health conditions.

The province provided a full list of high-risk chronic conditions that qualify.

Essential workers who can't work from home also qualify. That category includes school staff, emergency responders, high-risk and criticial workers in grocery stress and pharmacies and more.

"As the vaccine supply expands, we continue to focus on vaccinating Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph against COVID-19 as quickly as possible," said Medical Officer of Health Dr. Nicola Mercer in a statement.

"The province's rapid distribution of vaccines across Ontario has facilitated the progress we are seeing in protecting the most vulnerable residents of our region."

Those age 64 or younger may choose to be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine, the province notes. That vaccine isn't approved for adults over 65.

BUSINESSES STEP UP TO HELP

Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Matthew Tenenbaum said they started planning for vaccine rollout around the time the pandemic was declared last March.

Businesses have also stepped up to help with distributing the vaccine. SkyJack on Woodlawn Road in Guelph usually makes scissor lifts. It's now open as a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

President Ken McDougall said the space was usually used for customer events.

"With COVID it has been largely underused, underutilized," he said. "We thought what a great way to repurpose it."

They plan to give out around 2,000 vaccines a day at the site in the future.

"Everything is new," Dr. Tenenbaum said. "We're trying to be innovative and creative and think about those solutions that may not be front of mind in normal times."

Another community clinic at the University of Guelph on Monday.

All clinics are by appointment only.

The health unit wants to have 75 per cent of its population vaccinated by August.

Eligible groups in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph under Phase 2 of Ontario's Vaccination Plan can now also pre-register online at https://t.co/XkLCwXj2vB.



Read the news post: https://t.co/3qbXjLV9KV pic.twitter.com/YRwRUxNhtx