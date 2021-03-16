Physicians at clinics in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph will help with administering the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Under the province's Primary Care Pilot, doctors will vaccinate healthy adults between the ages of 60 and 64 at their primary care location. The health unit said participating doctors will reach out to eligible patients to book appointments.

Participating clinics include:

Dufferin Area Family Health Team

East Wellington Family Health Team

Guelph Family Health Team

Minto Mapleton Family Health Team

Mount Forest Family Health Team

Upper Grand Family Health Team

Officials said the pilot is already underway and more doctors will be added once supply allows.

Another vaccine clinic, located at the West End Community Centre at 21 Imperial Rd. South, opened on Tuesday.

The new location will have more access to parking and will help scale up clinic operations as the area gets more supply.

People in Phase One and Phase Two of the province's vaccination rollout plan can pre-register for the vaccine on the health unit's website.

To date, WDG Public Health has administered more than 28,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.