Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph public health reports first flu case since April 2020

Health officials in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph have confirmed the first influenza case since April 2020.

According to a release from the health unit, the case is linked to travel but officials warn the region is expected to see a "resurgence" of flu cases this fall.

“This isn’t unexpected,” medical officer of health Dr. Nicola Mercer said in a release. “The pandemic caused a significant decline in reported flu cases, but the flu never left us."

Dr. Mercer is urging residents to get the flu shot this season.

Flu shots will be available through primary care providers, at participating pharmacies and at public health clinics beginning Oct. 18.

"As we continue to fight the pandemic locally, we don’t want to overwhelm the health system with patients ill with the flu so it’s more important than ever to get your flu shot to reduce your risk of serious illness and protect the vulnerable people in your life," Dr. Mercer said.