Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph reaches 90 per cent vaccine milestone

90 per cent of residents 12 and older covered by Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health are now fully vaccinated.

The area reached the milestone while the national average for those double dosed in that age group sits at 87.5 per cent.

Nearly 83 per cent of those five and up in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph have had two doses.

In Waterloo Region, 81 per cent of those five and older are considered fully vaccinated, while 87 per cent have a first dose.