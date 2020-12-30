The first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph at the beginning of next week.

Public health officials said the vaccines will arrive on Jan. 4 and they'll be able to start limited vaccinations that same day. The full vaccination program will launch on Jan. 5.

Doses will be administered at the WDG Public Health office due to transportation and storage requirements, officials said.

“This is a major moment for our region,” Medical Officer of Health Dr. Nicola Mercer said in a news release. “I know all of us have been anxiously waiting for this news and I am pleased to be able to share it with you. Receiving our first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine marks the beginning of the final phase of this pandemic, as we move toward providing a vaccine for everyone who wants it.”

The first vaccinations will be given to staff at long-term care and retirement homes, along with essential caregivers at those settings. High-risk health-care workers will receive the vaccine as more stock arrives in the region.

"This is the time for patience," Dr. Mercer said in the release. "It will take several months before the vaccine is available to all of us who want it. In the meantime, we must all continue to follow the public health measures we know will keep everyone safe: gathering with only those you live with, wearing a face covering, maintaining physical distancing of six feet and practicing good hand hygiene. We want to make sure everyone gets safely to the end of this pandemic together.”