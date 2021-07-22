Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph to shut down mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics next month

Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph will begin to shut down in August as the public health moves the region into "the next phase of the local vaccination program."

Smaller clinics will continue to operate in Guelph, Fergus and Orangeville, and there are pop-up clinics planned throughout the fall, health officials said in a news release.

Here's when the clinics will close:

Aug. 6: University of Guelph (50 South Ring Rd, Guelph)

Aug. 11: Linamar/Skyjack (201 Woodlawn Rd W., Guelph)

Aug. 20: West End Recreation Centre (21 Imperial Rd S, Guelph), Alder Arena (275 Alder St, Orangeville), Centre-Wellington Community Sportsplex (550 Belsyde Ave E, Fergus)

Residents can walk in for a first or second dose at all local clinics in the region. Vaccinations are also available through pharmacies and primary care providers.

“I want to thank the extraordinary partners who made this possible: Linamar, University of Guelph, The Guelph Family Health Team, and municipal partners throughout the region,” said Dr. Nicola Mercer, the region's medical officer of health, in a news release. “More than 375,000 doses have been administered locally; an incredible feat that could not have been achieved without this team.”

More than 80 per cent of residents 12 and older have received one vaccine dose, and 64 per cent are fully vaccinated with two doses in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph.