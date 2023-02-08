iHeartRadio

Wellington OPP investigate 'distraction theft' in Fergus


Wellington OPP are asking anyone who recognizes these individuals to contact them. (Twitter/OPP_WR)

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Wellington County are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying people of interest after what police are calling a “distraction theft” last month.

On Jan. 7, OPP responded to reports of a theft in the parking lot of a business on St. David Street North in Fergus.

According to a news release from police, one individual distracted the victim in the parking lot while a second person stole the victim’s wallet from their vehicle.

Police said the victim’s credit card was later used to make a purchase at a business and video surveillance of the individuals using the victim’s credit card was obtained.

Police included photos of the people they’re hoping to identify.

Anyone who recognizes the people in the photos are asked to contact OPP immediately.

Police provided tips on ways to protect yourself from distraction thefts:

  • Always be aware of your surroundings
  • Keep your purse or wallet secured and with you
  • If someone appears suspicious and randomly tries to engage in a conversation, pay close attention to your property
  • Report any suspicious activity to police, and if a suspect is still nearby, call 911.
