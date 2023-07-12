Wellington OPP search for 2 people after building supplies were taken in Fergus
Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have released images of people they believed to be involved in a break and enter in Fergus.
According to a news release from OPP, two people got into a building on Union Street East and stole building supplies on June 29 at around 5:30 a.m.
Police included security photos of the people they would like to identify in connection to the incident.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Do you recognize either of these individuals? #WellingtonOPP are investigating a break and enter at a building in Fergus @CentrWellington on June 29 at approximately 5:30 a.m. If you recognize them or have any info, call 1-888-310-1122 or contact @CSGWtips ^JU pic.twitter.com/F97CgZaITj— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) July 12, 2023
