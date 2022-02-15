Wellness hub planned for southeast Edmonton, construction begins in the summer

Southeast Edmonton will soon be home to a new wellness community.

The project is called Covenant Wellness Community, a hub that’s intended to accommodate the growing needs of the area and the senior population, a release from Covenant Health read.

The community in Mill Woods will include:

A community health centre

Multigenerational housing

Integrated seniors’ continuing care centre

Surgical services or expansion space

Commercial buildings

“When people walk through our doors, they will find a one-stop shop for holistic, person-centred care and service,” Patrick Dumelie, CEO for Covenant, said to the media on Tuesday.

The goal is to ease capacity pressure at the Grey Nuns Community Hospital, while offering support to seniors, according to Covenant.

The southeast campus was purchased by Covenant in 2017 with the vision of addressing healthcare gaps with community-based offerings.

The release noted that the pandemic gave them the opportunity to fine tune their approach and evolve with “provincial priorities.”

“Our integrated seniors’ care centre will be purpose-built to provide innovative, compassionate care that meets seniors’ evolving needs and allows them to age in place,” Dumelie added.

The estimated cost budgeted for the project is $250 million.

Phase 1 of construction on the community health centre will begin this summer and that facility will open in early 2025.