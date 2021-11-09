Were you at this Sudbury bar? You may have been exposed to COVID-19

Sudbury health officials are warning the public of another high-risk exposure to COVID-19 as the number of cases and outbreaks continues to climb.

If you were at the National Tavern, also known as The Nash, at 477 Notre Dame Avenue in the Flour Mill on Oct. 27 between 9 and 11:30 p.m. and are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, you are advised to isolate yourself immediately and get tested. This advice is applicable to anyone at the bar at that time, regardless of vaccination status.

Testing appointments can be made online or by calling 705-671-7373 during business hours and there is no cost to get tested.

Sudbury has seen a dramatic spike in the number of new and active COVID-19 cases in the last month. As of Monday at 4 p.m., there are 257 active cases in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts, with just one case in Manitoulin. Five cases involve residents in the Sudbury District and 251 are from within Greater Sudbury. The area's 33rdCOVID-19-related death was recorded on Monday as well.

There are currently 13 different COVID-19 outbreaks in the area:

Memorial Park

Pioneer Manor – Cedar Home

The Regent Manor Retirement Home

Health Sciences North – North Tower Level 4

Canadian Mental Health Association – Victoria Street Place

March of Dimes – Peel Street

Chartwell Westmount on William Retirement Residence

Vale – South Mine

Vale – North Mine

Glencore Nickel Rim – South Mine

Fix Auto – Chelmsford

Lopes Limited

St. Charles College, elementary wing

This has prompted health officials to resume some of the capacity restrictions for indoor and outdoor events as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday. Another rule that will come into effect is that anyone ages 12 and old who actively participate in organized sports must provide proof of vaccination or a valid medical exemption.

"Though no single measure on its own is 100 per cent perfect, wearing a mask and ensuring you are fully vaccinated will reduce your risk of contracting or experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms. By using many layers of protection against COVID-19 you lower your risks of getting or spreading COVID-19," Public Health Sudbury & Districts said in a news release Monday night.

"The safest options are to limit close contact to your own household members, stay home and do not attend work or school when ill, work from home if possible, avoid non-essential travel, and remember to practise physical distancing, wear your mask, and wash your hands."