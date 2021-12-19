Wesmen Classic basketball tournament cancelled because of new restrictions

A Winnipeg sporting tradition 53 years in the making has been cancelled for the second year in a row because of new public health orders and rising COVID-19 cases.

The Wesmen Classic basketball tournament at the University of Winnipeg is one of the highlights of the season for many of the players and attracts teams from all over the country.

“To have it called off is a bit of a blow,” said Dave Crook, director of athletics at the University of Winnipeg. “Talking to Head Coach Mike Raimbault yesterday he said the guys are really disappointed they that they’re not going to have an opportunity to play.”

Due to the nature of the team’s basketball schedule, Crook said there is not any opportunity to postpone the tournament to a later date.

Seven teams were coming in to play in the tournament this year, and for those who were planning on flying here, Crook said the cancellation is a big deal.

If the season continues in the new year, Crook said the impact of lost competitive playing time could also affect teams.

“They may now go into those games in the second semester without having played for six weeks, seven weeks in some cases,” said Crook.

The effects could go further. A team’s Canada West standings won’t be affected because the lost games are non-conference, but it could affect a team’s national ranking.

“Hopefully next year we can back in court and we can see the athletes dong what they do best,” said Crook.