West Broadway duplex, downtown bus shelter sustain severe damage in fires

A duplex in Winnipeg’s West Broadway area and a downtown bus shelter both sustained severe damage following two separate fires on Monday.

The first fire took place around 2:45 p.m. at a bus shelter in the 500 block of Broadway.

Images from the scene show the bus shelter burnt out and taped off.

Shortly after this incident, crews with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) were called to the duplex fire in the 100 block of Langside Street just before 4:15 p.m.

When firefighters got to the scene they found heavy smoke coming from the vacant building. Crews attacked the flames from inside the building, declaring the fire under control by 5:05 p.m.

Firefighters searched the building and no one was inside.

The duplex sustained significant structural damage, but there are no damage estimates at this time.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

No one was hurt in either of the fires.