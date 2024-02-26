West Broadway fire causing Monday morning road closures
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Kayla Rosen
A fire in Winnipeg’s West Broadway area may cause some traffic disruptions for Monday morning commuters.
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was first called to the blaze at a three-storey residential building in the first 100 block of Spence Street around 11:50 p.m. on Sunday.
Crews remain at the scene, with the city advising that Spence is closed between Broadway and Balmoral. The closure is expected to be in place throughout the morning.
CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the City of Winnipeg for more information.
