West Broadway shooting being investigated as homicide

A Monday afternoon shooting in Winnipeg’s West Broadway neighbourhood resulted in the death of a 29-year-old man, according to police.

The Winnipeg Police Service said they responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Young Street and Balmoral Street at around 3:45 p.m.

The victim, Kyle Anthony Braithwaite, was transported to hospital with a gunshot wound where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the shooting caused Balmoral Hall School to be temporarily put in lockdown, but noted all students and staff were safe. Police had also requested that people stay away from the area.

The Homicide Unit is now investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 204-986-6508 or call Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.