West Edmonton construction project collapses
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
No one was hurt when a building under construction in west Edmonton collapsed, authorities say.
Firefighters were called shortly before 6 a.m. by a neighbouring business, which reported a structure at 128 Avenue and 184 Street seemed to have fallen overnight.
"It appears that the steel beams and framing have fallen on the equipment at the site. Approximately 1/3 of the building had collapsed," an Edmonton Fire Rescue Service spokesperson told CTV News Edmonton.
There was no word yet on what caused the roughly 160,000-square foot project to crumble.
The scene was taped off.
