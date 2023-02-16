West Edmonton Mall announces death of Kelpie the California sea lion
West Edmonton Mall has announced one of its California sea lions has died.
Kelpie, who was 28, died on Wednesday, according to the mall.
The sea lion had lived at West Edmonton Mall's marine life facility since Oct. 23, 2004.
She was born at the Edinburgh Zoo in Scotland on June 23, 1994.
"Kelpie was a favourite among staff and visitors alike, known for her eager personality, love of attention, and high energy. She lived a long and healthy life, and at 28 years old, she was considered very geriatric for her species," the mall said in a news release, adding California sea lions live between 15 and 20 years, on average.
"The extremely hard decision to humanely euthanize Kelpie was made by our veterinary team after a thorough examination and with her best interests in mind."
The marine life centre at the mall is also home to sea lions Clara, Pablo, Quinty, and Wembley.
The mall is asking anyone who wants to remember Kelpie to contribute to Hope for Wildlife, a charitable organization that rescues and rehabilitates injured and orphaned wild animals.
-
Residents return home to significant damage following Orleans explosionEighteen families displaced by Monday’s explosion in Orleans were able to see the full extent of damage to their homes after returning to the neighbourhood for the first time since the blast.
-
SIU rules police officer committed no crime in falling death of North York manOntario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has ruled that there are no reasonable grounds to believe a Toronto police officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the death of a 32-year-old North York man.
-
Police seize gun during a traffic stop south of OttawaThree people are in police custody after officers seized a gun during a traffic stop on Highway 416 south of Ottawa.
-
'Too bad, so sad' writes suspect in bike tire deflation campaign in East VancouverA Vancouver bike share station at Commercial Street and 20th Avenue has become the city's latest battleground for cyclists and motorists.
-
Attendance at The Forks beginning to reboundOne of the city’s most popular attractions is beginning to regain popularity nearly three years after the COVID-19 pandemic was declared.
-
'Residents are clearly divided': BC Ferries halts terminal expansion on Denman Island after protestsBC Ferries is pumping the brakes on its plans to expand its ferry terminal on Denman Island following pushback from some residents.
-
Freezing rain expected to shower GTA with potentially hazardous conditionsEnvironment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) that could make for a messy and potentially hazardous commute Thursday evening.
-
Toronto police officer charged after service firearm stolen while off-dutyThe Toronto Police Service has charged one of its officers with careless storage of a firearm after his service gun was stolen on Wednesday while he was off-duty.
-
Thomson, Hurricanes blank Hitmen 3-0 en route to second straight shutout victoryThe Hitmen outshot the Hurricanes, but Lethbridge got all the goals in a Wednesday night contest, shutting out Calgary 3-0 at the Enmax Centre.