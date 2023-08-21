West Edmonton Mall on lockdown amid multiple reports of shooting

The city's iconic West Edmonton Mall is on lockdown on Monday night amid multiple social-media reports of a shooting in its parking lot.

The Edmonton Police Service said in a statement to media it is responding to reports of a shooting and is requesting all pedestrians and drivers of vehicles to stay away from the mall located on 24 square blocks between 170 and 178 streets and 87 and 90 avenues.

More information will be shared as it comes available.