West Edmonton school vandalized with expletive-laden graffiti

A contractor works to remove graffiti outside Bessie Nichols School in west Edmonton on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 (CTV News Edmonton/John Hanson).

A school in west Edmonton was vandalized with graffiti over the weekend.

Bessie Nichols School, serving children from kindergarten to Grade 9, had graffiti spelling out different expletives and suggestive images sprayed on several exterior doors and walls.

According to Edmonton Public Schools, the vandalism was reported to the Edmonton Police Service.

Contractors were on site Monday afternoon to clear the graffiti.

