West Edmonton school vandalized with expletive-laden graffiti
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
A school in west Edmonton was vandalized with graffiti over the weekend.
Bessie Nichols School, serving children from kindergarten to Grade 9, had graffiti spelling out different expletives and suggestive images sprayed on several exterior doors and walls.
According to Edmonton Public Schools, the vandalism was reported to the Edmonton Police Service.
Contractors were on site Monday afternoon to clear the graffiti.
-
Boy, 14, accused of robbing Cape Breton convenience store with knifeA 14-year-old boy is facing charges after he allegedly robbed a convenience store with a knife in Sydney, N.S.
-
N.L. reports slight rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations, 179 new casesHealth officials in Newfoundland and Labrador are reporting a slight increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19.
-
Sudbury Five to open season Feb. 21After a delay caused by the pandemic, Sudbury's professional basketball team is returning to action Feb. 21.
-
Murder charge laid in Springbank Avenue deathA second-degree murder charge has been laid in connection with the death of a man on Springbank Avenue on Monday.
-
Assault at Cambridge Walmart under investigationWaterloo regional police are investigating an assault that allegedly took place last week at a Walmart on Pinebush Road in Cambridge.
-
Man recently charged with sexually assaulting minor wanted after going missing with 2 teen daughters: RCMPB.C. Mounties say they're looking for a man recently charged with sexual offences after he reportedly went missing with his two teen daughters.
-
$12M for Sarnia, Ont. Community Addictions HubThe Community Addictions Hub project at Bluewater health is getting a cash injection of just over $12 million from the provincial government.
-
New text alert system notifies P.E.I. parents about school emergenciesParents on Prince Edward Island can now sign up for a new school emergency text alert system.
-
'Time for a reckoning': Rifts in Conservative caucus laid bare as O'Toole digs inConservative Leader Erin O'Toole says he's ready to fight to hold on to the helm of the party after a third of caucus signed a letter to force a vote on his leadership, which could take place as early as Wednesday.