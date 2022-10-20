West-end fire damages detached garage, overhead power lines

Power was temporarily disrupted for some west Edmontonians because of a fire Wednesday evening.

A garage fire at 99 Avenue and 159 Street around 9 p.m. affected overhead power lines, officials said.

The extent of the damage to the lines and to the detached garage was unknown the next morning.

A neighbour, who had just returned home with her brother minutes earlier, told CTV News Edmonton she was the one who called 911.

"I heard a loud pop, so I run downstairs, I look out my back window, and I see that the neighbour's garage is on fire. Like, it's fully enflamed," Ria Kumar recalled.

"I was scared my garage was going to catch on fire, too, and 911 wasn't answering."

Their second call was picked up and firefighters arrived on scene within four minutes.

No one was injured in the incident, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said.