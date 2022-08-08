West End fire sends one firefighter to hospital

According to the City of Winnipeg, crews with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service were called to a garage fire in the 500 block of Sherbook Street just after 7:30 p.m.

When crews got to the scene, they found the fire had spread to a nearby vehicle, as well as a vacant multi-family home.

“Apparently this fire originated in the garage in the rear, then spread to the house eventually, in pretty quick order actually,” said Dan Tomchuk, platoon chief with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

“The fire spread quickly to the upper floors. There was fire throughout the structure.”

Firefighters attacked the fire using handlines and an aerial ladder truck, with crews remaining on scene for several hours to extinguish the fire and put out hotspots. Tomchuk said at first firefighters launched an interior attack, but had to transition to an exterior attack due to the volume of fire and the heavy smoke.

Roads in the area were closed due to the fire; however, the scene is now clear and traffic in the area is flowing.

Crews searched the garage, vehicle and home, and no one was found in any of them. The neighbouring homes were evacuated out of precaution.

Tomchuk added that though there was no one inside the home, the front door was wide open when firefighters arrived on scene.

One firefighter was hurt during the incident. On scene paramedics assessed this crew member, who was then sent to the hospital in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

The fire is being investigated. Though there are no damage estimates at this time, the buildings have sustained significant smoke, fire and water damage.

“It looks like it’s going to be a complete loss,” Tomchuk said.