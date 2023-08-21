West end home invasion results in charges

Windsor police have arrested two people after a home invasion in the west end of the city.

Officers responded to a report of a home invasion in the 700 block of Randolph Avenue on Saturday at approximately 7 p.m.

Once on scene, officers say they learned the two victims had been at their residence when two individuals knocked on their door and unlawfully entered the house. Both suspects allegedly pushed the victims, and then one of the suspects threatened and assaulted one of the victims using a blunt object. After the assault, the suspects fled the scene.

Police say both victims sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

Through investigation, officers learned the individuals were known to the victims and this was not a random assault. Officers arrested both suspects a short time later without incident.

A 25-year-old suspect has been charged with the following:

Forcible entry

Assault

A 28-year-old suspect has been charged with the following:

Forcible entry

Assault with a weapon

Uttering threats

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.