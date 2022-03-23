West End home suffers significant damage in Tuesday afternoon fire

A house in Winnipeg’s West End sustained extensive damage during a fire on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service were called to the incident at a vacant home in the 600 block of Victor Street around 3:15 p.m.

When firefighters got to the scene, they found smoke and flames coming from the home, and used hand lines to knock down some of the flames before going inside. Crews had the fire under control by 4:52 p.m.

Firefighters searched the building and no one was found inside. Paramedics assessed one firefighter for an injury, but the firefighter did not need to be taken to the hospital. No one else was hurt in the fire.

People inside a neighbouring home evacuated before crews arrived at the scene, and they have since returned to their home.

Crews stayed on scene throughout the evening to extinguish hot spots.

According to the City of Winnipeg, the house sustained “extensive structural damage.” The cause of the fire is being investigated and there are no damage estimates at this time.