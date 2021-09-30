West End house fire now a homicide investigation: Winnipeg police

A house fire in Winnipeg’s West End that left one woman dead is now a homicide, according to Winnipeg Police.

On Sept. 21 just before 8:40 a.m., Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) were called to a fire at a bungalow in the 500 block of Young Street.

After putting out the fire, crews found a person dead inside the house.

Police said another person got out of the house safely.

On Wednesday, police said the fire was deliberately set and believe foul play was involved in the death of the unidentified woman.

Police said they are working to identify the dead woman.

Anyone with information or those who may have video surveillance in the area are asked to contact Winnipeg Police Service.

- With files from CTV’s Kayla Rosen