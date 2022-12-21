West-end motorhome fire spreads to detached garage before being put out
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Alex Antoneshyn
Firefighters extinguished a motorhome on fire in west Edmonton early Wednesday morning.
When CTV News Edmonton arrived on scene around 5 a.m., the motorhome in a back alley at 160 Street and 98 Avenue was fully engulfed in flames, which had spread to a detached garage it was parked next to. Thick smoke could be seen for blocks.
According to an Edmonton Fire Rescue Service spokesperson, a hazmat team was called in as a precaution, as the motorhome contained a propane tank.
Firefighters had the blaze under control at 6:42 a.m. and remained at the scene with fire investigators at 8 a.m.
No injuries were reported, the official said.
The motorhome was destroyed.
