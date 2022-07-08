West end shooting under investigation, vehicle of interest sought
Police are seeking help from the public in an investigation into a Thursday shooting in west Edmonton.
Around 5:30 p.m., officers were called to a multi-unit residence near 151 Street and 101 Avenue, where a reported confrontation between two people in front of the building ended with a man being shot.
A 27-year-old man was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition, Alberta Health Services confirmed to CTV News.
Investigators released a photo of a compact black sedan being sought as a vehicle of interest.
Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.
For Rogers clients impacted by the Canada-wide outage, police advise contacting them through a landline or visiting a station in person.
