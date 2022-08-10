West end youth to gain free access Toldo Lancer Centre thanks to $20K grant

The University of Windsor is helping to empower youth and help a currently under-served west end community thanks to a $20,000 grant.

Aiden Elliott is excited to soon play basketball at the swanky new Toldo Lancer Centre.

“STAG is real small. This is like a def opportunity. It's great,” said Elliott who is a regular at the Sandwich Teen Action Group.

John Elliott is the executive director of STAG and feels the new relationship with the University will help build confidence in west end youth.

“Kids would look at this facility and it's like whoa I wonder what goes on in there not having the resources or connections or whatever to come here,” he said.

Those kids will have the opportunity to use the outdoor stadium, the Dennis Fairall Fieldhouse, walking track, pool and triple gym for a full year starting in September through the Empowerment Program, made possible by a $20,000 grant by IG Wealth Management.

“I feel like it's really important because we're limited to one space Sandwich Teen Action Group,” said high school student Subumi Abiola.

West end youth will be able to apply for free access to the TLC through various groups. “

Such as Big Brothers, Big Sisters, United Way, local organizations including the Sandwich Teen Action Group that will help communities foster leadership and team building,” said IG Wealth Management regional VP Trevor LeDrew.

Opportunities are on the horizon for the west end after the City of Windsor recently approved a $29 million renovation of Adie Knox.

“Which is going to be beautiful when it's done,” said Mayor Drew Dilkens. “But to spend that kind of money and to do the work it's gonna take one to two years. In the meantime, those kids need a place to go.”

Leslie Frattaroli, United Way vice president of development, says being able to explore different recreational opportunities may also inspire post-secondary aspirations.

“Some of our families don’t necessarily know what the University has to offer and that the University is even an option for them. It allows our On-Track students to come to the campus and helps to motivate so that they want to achieve that goal,” she said.

The University is working on creating more free access for more people.